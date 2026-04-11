Vascular Dementia Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 11+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Vascular Dementia Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 11+ companies and 11+ pipeline drugs in Vascular Dementia pipeline landscape. It covers the Vascular Dementia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Vascular Dementia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Vascular Dementia Pipeline Report



In April 2026- Jasmohan Bajaj initiated a clinical trial in patients with Alzheimer's or vascular dementia, to determine the effect of rifaximin SSD compared to placebo on gut microbial structure and function, cognitive and daily function, and caregiver burden.

In March 2026- Capital Medical University conducted a phase III study the investigators will recruit patients with mild to moderate VaD in a multi-center, random, double blind and placebo control methods to confirm the efficacy and safety of Butylphthalide soft capsule. The outcome measures include general cognitive function, executive function, daily living skills, and mental behavior changes of symptoms in VaD patients.

DelveInsight's Vascular Dementia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 11+ active players working to develop 11+ pipeline therapies for Vascular Dementia treatment.

The leading Vascular Dementia Companies such as Merz Pharma, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical, Resverlogix Corporation, Autifony Therapeutics, Beijing Joekai Biotechnology, Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Vascular Dementia Pipeline Therapies such as Butylphthalide soft capsule, Galantamine, Fufangdanshen Tablets, donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept), Rivastigmine, Prospekta, Cerebrolysin and others.

Learn how leading Vascular Dementia Companies are positioning themselves for success in the evolving pharmaceutical market @ Vascular Dementia Clinical Trials Assessment

Vascular Dementia Overview

Vascular dementia is a prevalent cause of major neurocognitive disorder (MND) in older adults, characterized by cognitive decline in various domains and functional independence. It is primarily linked to cardiovascular risk factors like smoking, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, and atrial fibrillation. Diagnosis involves a comprehensive evaluation, including history-taking, physical, and neurologic examinations, with neuroimaging enhancing diagnostic accuracy. Currently, treatment for vascular dementia focuses on supportive care due to the lack of approved disease-modifying medications. Vascular dementia differs from other MNDs in that it results from cerebrovascular pathologies, rather than neurodegenerative proteinopathies. The link between vascular events and cognitive decline may be subtle. Vascular risk factors lead to cerebrovascular disease, causing brain injury and disrupting cognitive networks, culminating in vascular dementia. Research suggests vascular dementia and Alzheimer's frequently co-occur, with cerebrovascular dysfunction exacerbating Alzheimer's pathology and vice versa.

Vascular Dementia Emerging Drugs Profile

Butylphthalide: CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical

Butylphthalide (NBP) is a compound found in Chinese celery seed extracts that can improve cognitive functions and may decrease Amyloid-beta levels in Alzheimer′s disease. NBP has antioxidant activities and may protect against oxidative/nitrosative stress, mitochondrial impairment and apoptosis. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Vascular Dementia.

The Vascular Dementia Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Vascular Dementia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Vascular Dementia Treatment.

Vascular Dementia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Vascular Dementia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Vascular Dementia market.

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Vascular Dementia Companies

Merz Pharma, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical, Resverlogix Corporation, Autifony Therapeutics, Beijing Joekai Biotechnology, Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals and others.

Vascular Dementia Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Vascular Dementia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download our report for a deep dive into the next generation of therapeutics! @ Vascular Dementia Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Vascular Dementia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Vascular Dementia Companies- Merz Pharma, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical, Resverlogix Corporation, Autifony Therapeutics, Beijing Joekai Biotechnology, Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals and others.

Vascular Dementia Pipeline Therapies- Butylphthalide soft capsule, Galantamine, Fufangdanshen Tablets, donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept), Rivastigmine, Prospekta, Cerebrolysin and others.

Vascular Dementia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Vascular Dementia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryVascular Dementia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentVascular Dementia – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentVascular Dementia Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Butylphthalide: CSPC Ouyi PharmaceuticalDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Early stage products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameInactive ProductsVascular Dementia Key CompaniesVascular Dementia Key ProductsVascular Dementia- Unmet NeedsVascular Dementia- Market Drivers and BarriersVascular Dementia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionVascular Dementia Analyst ViewsVascular Dementia Key CompaniesAppendix

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