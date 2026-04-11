Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 75+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



On April 09, 2026- Amgen conducted a phase 3 study is to compare overall survival (OS) in participants receiving xaluritamig plus abiraterone against investigator's choice (docetaxel, cabazitaxel, or abiraterone).

On April 08, 2026- Hoffmann-La Roche announced a phase II study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the combination of inavolisib plus enzalutamide compared with physician's choice of alternative androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPi) or docetaxel in biomarker-selected participants with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received one prior second-generation ARPi.

On April 08, 2026- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. initiated a phase 2 study is an open-label, multicenter study designed to investigate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of FPI-2265 (225Ac-PSMA-I&T) in combination with Olaparib in participants with mCRPC. The dose optimization Phase 2 part will be investigating the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of novel dosing regimens of FPI-2265 and Olaparib in participants with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

On April 08, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a Phase II study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the combination of JSB462 (also known as luxdegalutamide) at 100 mg and 300 mg QD doses + lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan (hereafter referred as AAA617) compared with AAA617 (control) in participants with metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) with prior exposure to at least 1 Androgen Receptor Pathway Inhibitor (ARPI) and 0-2 taxane regimens and to select the recommended dose of the combination for phase III. Towards that end, the totality of the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from participants randomized in the study will be evaluated.

On April 07, 2026- Janssen Research & Development, LLC initiated a phase 3 study is to evaluate the overall survival (length of time from the start of study to date of death from any cause) for pasritamig (JNJ-78278343) in combination with best supportive care (BSC) as compared to placebo with BSC in participants with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC; a stage of cancer that has spread beyond the prostate gland and is no longer responding to hormone therapies).

DelveInsight's Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer treatment. The leading Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies such as Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.

Promising Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies such as JNJ-78278343, Cetrelimab, Cabazitaxel, TVB-2640, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone acetate, JNJ-56021927, Xofigo (Radium-223 dichloride, BAY88-8223), and others.

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Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer (PCa) is one of the most prevalent malignancies in the world and the third most common cause of male cancer-related death in the United States of America (USA). The majority of men with newly diagnosed PCa present with localized disease and undergo radical prostatectomy and/or radiological therapy, followed by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). Depending on the grade of the cancer, a variable percentage of these patients experience progression to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) within 10 years. CRPC was previously named“hormone-refractory prostate cancer” and“androgen-independent prostate cancer”. However, because castration treatments including ADT were ineffective, these cancers still showed reliance upon hormones for androgen receptor (AR) activation.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

SRF617: Surface Oncology

SRF617 is a fully human antibody designed to inhibit the enzymatic activity of CD39 in the tumor microenvironment, allowing for a dual mechanism of action to promote anti-tumor immunity via reduction of immunosuppressive adenosine in addition to increasing levels of immunostimulatory ATP. SRF617 has been granted Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer by the FDA.

Rucaparib: Clovis Oncology

Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 being developed in multiple tumor types, including ovarian and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancers, as monotherapy, and in combination with other anti-cancer agents. Exploratory studies in other tumor types are also underway.

HP518: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

HP518, a highly selective and orally bioavailable chimeric degrader targeting androgen receptor (AR) with the potential to overcome the drug resistance of prostate cancer due to some specific AR mutations. In discovery and preclinical studies, HP518 showed high degradation activity against wild type AR and some specific AR mutants that are resistant to enzalutamide, and excellent antitumor activity in xenograft mouse models. HP518 is highly selective for AR.

The Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer market.

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Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies

Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

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Scope of the Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Companies- Surface Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Veru Healthcare, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetic, Eli Lilly and Company, Lantern Pharma, Astellas Pharma/Seagen, Pfizer, Progenics Pharmaceutical, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Forma Therapeutics, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, and others.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies- JNJ-78278343, Cetrelimab, Cabazitaxel, TVB-2640, Enzalutamide, Abiraterone acetate, JNJ-56021927, Xofigo (Radium-223 dichloride, BAY88-8223), and others.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Rucaparib: Clovis OncologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Surface Oncology: SRF 617Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)REGN 4336: Regeneron PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)HP 518: Hinova PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Key CompaniesMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Key ProductsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer- Unmet NeedsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Analyst ViewsMetastatic Castration Resistant Prostate cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

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