Graves' Disease Treatment Market Size In The 7MM Was ~ USD 4,400 Million In 2023 And It Is Projected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Graves' Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 ′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Graves' Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Graves' Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Graves' Disease Market Report



On April 09, 2026- Immunovant Sciences GmbH initiated a Phase 2b study to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of IMVT-1402 in adult participants with Graves' disease (GD) who are hyperthyroid despite antithyroid drug (ATD) treatment.

On April 03, 2026- Sanofi conducted a Phase 2, 2-arm study to measure the treatment effect and safety of rilzabrutinib dose 1 or rilzabrutinib dose 2 in participants with Graves' disease, with and without Graves' orbitopathy, aged 18 years or older.

On April 09, 2026- Amgen announced a phase 1/2 study is to investigate the safety and tolerability of AMG 732 after single subcutaneous (SC) doses. The primary objective of Part B of this study is to investigate the efficacy of AMG 732 in participants with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) after multiple SC doses.

On April 08, 2026- Viridian Therapeutics Inc. initiated a study that will include participants with TED of any duration. The key objectives of this study are to determine if VRDN-003 is safe and tolerable when administered as a series of subcutaneous (SC) injections every 4 weeks or every 8 weeks in participants with TED.

On April 02, 2026- Minghui Pharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Ltd announced a phase III study is to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of MHB018A, a humanized anti-IGF1R antibody, administered q4W for 6 months, in comparison to placebo, in the treatment of participants suffering from active TED.

On April 01, 2026- Immunovant Sciences GmbH conducted a phase 3 Study of Batoclimab for the Treatment of Participants With Active Thyroid Eye Disease (TED).

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 48%, EU4 and the UK for 46%, and Japan for 6% of the total prevalent cases of Graves' disease in 2023.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, it has been found that there were approximately 3,720,200 diagnosed prevalent cases of Graves' disease in the 7MM in 2023.

In 2023, the manifestation of Graves' disease in the US showed that Graves' Ophthalmopathy captured the highest number of cases, i.e., approximately 584,400 cases.

In 2023, the gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Graves' disease in Japan were approximately 80,450 cases for males and approximately 321,800 cases for females.

The leading Graves' Disease Companies such as Amgen (Horizon Therapeutics), Immunovant, Samsung Biologics, HanAll Biopharma, Roivant Sciences, Viridian Therapeutics, Argenx, Hoffmann-La Roche, Sling Therapeutics, Tourmaline Bio, Lassen Therapeutics, ACELYRIN and others. Promising Graves' Disease Therapies such as linsitinib, Batoclimab, Teprotumumab, VRDN-001 10 mg/kg, Satralizumab, IBI311, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Graves' Disease Market Share @ Graves' Disease Treatment Market

Graves' Disease Overview

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder and the most common cause of hyperthyroidism, characterized by the overproduction of thyroid hormones due to the presence of thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulins that activate the thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor. This excessive hormone secretion leads to a hypermetabolic state, resulting in symptoms such as weight loss, heat intolerance, palpitations, anxiety, tremors, and fatigue, along with a diffusely enlarged thyroid gland (goiter).

Graves' Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalent Cases of Graves' Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Graves' Disease

Gender-specific Cases of Graves' Disease Graves' Disease Cases by Manifestations

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Graves' Disease Epidemiology Trends @ Graves' Disease Prevalence

Graves' disease Marketed Drugs

TEPEZZA (Teprotumumab-Trbw): Amgen (Horizon Therapeutics)

Teprotumumab, an insulin-like Growth Factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) inhibitor, is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody produced in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO-DG44) cells with a molecular weight of approximately 148 KD. In January 2020, the US FDA approved TEPEZZA for the treatment of TED after an accelerated Priority Review. And recently, in September 2024, the drug was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of active Graves' orbitopathy. Additionally, in April 2024, Amgen announced its plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for teprotumumab to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the near future. TEPEZZA is currently under investigation in Phase III clinical trials for patients with moderate-to-severe active Graves' orbitopathy as well as those with chronic TED characterized by a low Clinical Activity Score (CAS). Additionally, Amgen is exploring its potential for subcutaneous administration. To be continued in the report....

Graves' Disease Emerging Drugs

IMVT-1401 (batoclimab, RVT-1401): Immunovant, Samsung Biologics, HanAll Biopharma, and Roivant Sciences

Immunovant's first investigational product, batoclimab (IMVT-1401), is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal FcRn. In nonclinical studies and clinical trials, batoclimab has been observed to reduce IgG antibody levels. High levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies drive a variety of autoimmune diseases, and, as a result, this product candidate has the potential to address a variety of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases as a self-administered SC injection. Currently, batoclimab is being developed as a low-volume SC injection for the treatment of a variety of IgG-mediated autoimmune disorders, including myasthenia gravis, TED, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves' disease. The drug is currently in Phase III developmental stage.

VRDN-001 (veligrotug): Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian's lead product candidate, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 Receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of Graves' ophthalmopathy. In preclinical studies, VRDN-001 had shown to be a full antagonist of IGF-1R, with complete receptor blockade than other anti-IGF-1R antibodies, including the only approved Graves' Ophthalmopathy therapy. Currently, the drug is currently being evaluated in various Phase III trials for the treatment of Graves' ophthalmopathy. According to a corporate presentation published in November 2024, the potential PDUFA date and launch of veligrotug are expected in 2H 2026.

Graves' Disease Therapies and Companies



Sling Therapeutics, Inc.: linsitinib

Immunovant Sciences GmbH: Batoclimab

Amgen: Teprotumumab

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.:- VRDN-001 10 mg/kg Hoffmann-La Roche: Satralizumab

Graves' Disease Market Outlook

There are three main treatments for Graves' disease: ATD medications, thyroidectomy, and radioactive iodine therapy. ATD medications prevent the biosynthesis of the thyroid hormone by blocking iodide, the salted or reduced form of iodine, from interacting with thyroglobulin, thus diminishing the amount of hormone produced. Methimazole is the most widely used ATD medication, with a long half-life and low side effects. Another is carbimazole has been approved in European countries but is not approved in the United States. It is an inactive drug that is metabolized in the blood into the active methimazole thus it is less potent. And the last is propylthiouracil, which is the least potent of the available antithyroid medications. Approved in the United States and Europe, propylthiouracil is the initial treatment choice during the first trimester of pregnancy because of the low placental transfer. Propylthiouracil was, for many years, the first-choice ATD in both the USA and South America. But now the American Thyroid Association (ATA) recommends Methimazole over Propylthiouracil. Methimazole is used in most European countries and Japan, whereas carbimazole is mainly used in the UK.

Get In-Depth Knowledge on Acute on Graves' disease Market Trends and Forecasts with DelveInsight @ Graves' disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Graves' Disease Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2020-2034

Graves' Disease Companies- Amgen (Horizon Therapeutics), Immunovant, Samsung Biologics, HanAll Biopharma, Roivant Sciences, Viridian Therapeutics, Argenx, Hoffmann-La Roche, Sling Therapeutics, Tourmaline Bio, Lassen Therapeutics, ACELYRIN and others.

Graves' Disease Therapies- linsitinib, Batoclimab, Teprotumumab, VRDN-001 10 mg/kg, Satralizumab, IBI311, and others.

Graves' Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Graves' Disease current marketed and Graves' Disease emerging therapies

Graves' Disease Market Dynamics: Graves' Disease market drivers and Graves' Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Graves' Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Graves' Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Graves' Disease Drugs in development @ Graves' Disease Ongoing Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Graves' Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Graves' Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Graves' Disease

4. Graves' Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Graves' Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Graves' Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Graves' Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Graves' Disease

9. Graves' Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Graves' Disease Unmet Needs

11. Graves' Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Graves' Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Graves' Disease Market Analysis (2020-2034)

14. Graves' Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Graves' Disease Market Drivers

16. Graves' Disease Market Barriers

17. Graves' Disease Appendix

18. Graves' Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About Us

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