Board Of Peace Rejects Report On Gaza Funding, Says No Financial Constraints

The Board of Peace has pushed back against a report claiming it has received only a fraction of pledged funding for Gaza, calling the coverage“fundamentally incorrect and misleading.”

In a statement, the board said it faces no funding shortages and operates on a model where capital is called as needed.“There are no funding constraints. To date, all funding requests have been met immediately and in full,” it said.

The response comes after Reuters reported that the board - linked to plans backed by Donald Trump - had secured less than $1 billion of the $17 billion pledged for Gaza reconstruction, potentially delaying plans for the enclave's governance and recovery.

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The Iran war "has affected everything," exacerbating previous funding difficulties, Reuter's source said.

NCAG could not enter Gaza due to both funding and security issues, the source added. Even after a ceasefire was agreed last October, Israeli attacks have killed at least 700 people in Gaza according to health officials there, while militant attacks have killed four soldiers according to Israel.

The second source, a Palestinian official familiar with the matter, said the board informed Hamas and other Palestinian factions that NCAG is unable to enter Gaza right now due to a lack of funding.

"No money is currently available," the official cited board envoy Nickolay Mladenovas as informing Palestinian groups.

The Board of Peace, however, insisted its focus remains on enabling the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to "restore governance, allow aid to scale, and address the acute injustice faced by tens of thousands of civil servants who are currently serving without pay".

"All civil servants deserve to be treated lawfully, fairly, and with dignity, in full respect of their rights," the Board of Peace added.

It also said the conditions for deploying NCAG are already outlined in the Gaza Peace Plan agreed upon by all parties, stressing that full implementation - including the disarmament of armed groups - is key to moving forward with reconstruction, a phased Israeli withdrawal, and full implementation of the Peace Plan and UNSCR 2803.

"We are working tirelessly on this effort and will be providing important updates in the near term," it concluded.

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