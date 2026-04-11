BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi To Reopen From April 14 After Temporary Closure

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BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi has announced that it will reopen its doors to the public starting Tuesday, April 14, after a temporary closure due to regional tensions.

In a post on Instagram, the temple welcomed visitors back, while asking them to to register in advance via Mandir/visit or through the BAPS Mandir App.

The announcement comes as more places of worship in the UAE are reopening following a brief period of closure due to safety reasons amid the US-Israel-Iran war.

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The UAE Ministry of Defence announced on April 9 that the country's skies were free from aerial threats after 40 days of war. No drones or missiles from Iran were detected, hence paving the way to reopening of places of worship.

Earlier on Saturday, April 11, the Guru Nanak Darbar and Hindu Temple in Dubai reopened their doors to devotees, announcing timings and urging adherence to safety guidelines.

Dubai's Hindu Temple has also resumed services on Friday, announcing daily opening hours and a structured schedule of rituals through its official social media channels. The temple said it is open daily from 6am to 6pm, with specific time slots for darshan and poojas. Worshippers should confirm details before visiting.

Places of worship across Dubai were earlier asked to move activities online until further notice as a precautionary measure following official instructions issued amid regional tensions. Churches cancelled masses , while temples and gurudwaras also announced temporary closure of their premises for public safety.

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