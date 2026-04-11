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Trilateral Talks Between US, Iran, And Pakistan Begin In Islamabad

Trilateral Talks Between US, Iran, And Pakistan Begin In Islamabad


2026-04-11 02:16:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Trilateral talks between the United States, Iran, and Pakistan began today in Islamabad. Attended by Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, the talks aimed at reaching a permanent peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

In a press statement, a Pakistani source stated that the trilateral talks were held face-to-face between US Vice President JD Vance and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with the Iranian side represented by Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Iranian news agency 'Fars' confirmed the start of the trilateral talks in Islamabad to resolve outstanding issues.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, as Islamabad expressed hope that the United States and Iran would engage constructively in the talks it is hosting to reach a lasting peace agreement following a temporary ceasefire between the two sides.

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The Peninsula

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