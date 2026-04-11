QFA Refereeing Department Briefs Clubs On FIFA Rule Amendments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Refereeing Department of Qatar Football Association (QFA) held a coordination meeting with clubs via videoconference, as part of its efforts to enhance awareness of the latest amendments to the Laws of the Game.

The meeting featured a detailed presentation on updates issued by FIFA, during which technical expert Valentin Ivanov outlined the key rule changes and explained their on-field application and impact on match flow.

Head of Youth Categories in the Refereeing Department, Abdullah Al Bulushi, also took part, stressing the importance of such meetings in unifying understanding among club technical and administrative staff, contributing to reducing refereeing errors and promoting fair play.

The meeting is part of a series of awareness workshops organized by the Refereeing Department aimed at improving practical implementation of the laws and ensuring clubs keep pace with the latest developments in international football.