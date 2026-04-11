Crudechem Technology Expands Global Footprint With Additional 15-Acre Facility In Midland

MENAFN - Market Press Release) Midland, Texas, USA, 25 March 2026: CrudeChem Technology announced the launch of an additional 15 acre operational facility in Midland, Texas, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing global expansion strategy.

Strategically located in the Permian Basin, one of the world's most prominent energy hubs, this expansion reinforces CrudeChem Technology's commitment to strengthening its operational presence in North America and supporting the evolving needs of the oilfield services and energy sector.

The newly commissioned facility enhances the company's integrated capabilities across blending, storage, logistics, research & development, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), and supply chain management, creating a robust platform to efficiently serve customers across the Permian Basin and adjoining energy markets.

With an estimated annual handling capacity of approximately 150 million pounds, the facility is designed to support large-scale operations while ensuring consistent, reliable, and efficient supply of specialty oilfield chemicals.

The facility is supported by a well-established logistics network comprising ISO tanks, tanker trucks, yard trucks, forklifts, field service vehicles, and frac tanks, enabling seamless handling, storage, and distribution operations.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art laboratory currently under development is expected to further strengthen capabilities in research, testing, quality assurance, and technical services, reinforcing the company's focus on innovation and product performance.

Commenting on the expansion, Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director, Fineotex Chemical Limited, said:“The commissioning of our new facility in Midland marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in one of the world's most important energy regions. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the oilfield and energy sector through advanced chemical solutions, operational excellence, and reliable service capabilities. With this development, we are further enhancing our ability to deliver value to customers while continuing to build a scalable and globally integrated specialty chemicals platform.”

This expansion represents a key step in CrudeChem Technology's long-term growth roadmap, underpinned by a strong focus on operational excellence, technological advancement, and customer centric solutions for the global energy industry.

As part of the Fineotex Group, this development further strengthens the global specialty chemicals platform, enabling the delivery of advanced chemical solutions across multiple high-growth industries.

This milestone underscores CrudeChem Technology's commitment to building a scalable international presence while effectively addressing the increasing demands of the global energy sector.

About CrudeChem Technology

CrudeChem Technology is engaged in the development and supply of specialty oilfield chemicals, offering high-performance solutions tailored to the needs of the energy industry. The company focuses on innovation, operational efficiency, and delivering consistent value to its customers globally. For more information, please visit

About Fineotex Chemical Limited

Fineotex Chemical Limited is a leading multinational specialty performance chemical manufacturer, providing sustainable, technology-driven solutions across industries including Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Textiles, Detergents and Hygiene & Cleaning. With a strong global presence and a commitment to sustainability and quality, the company continues to expand its footprint across key international markets. For more information, please visit