Swiss Entrepreneurs Are Staying Put In Dubai
Emigration, returning to Switzerland, family, education, pensions, banking, insurance... I care about Swiss people living abroad and inform them about the issues that concern them. Passionate about languages and cultures, my career path took a short turn through marketing and assistant work before crossing the road into journalism, in a job that allows me to converse with people from all over the world.
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Trotz Angriffen: Schweizer Unternehmer bleiben Dubai treu
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Les entrepreneurs suisses n'entendent pas fuir Dubaï
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روَّاد أعمال سويسريون لا ينوون مغادرة دبي
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动荡中,瑞士企业家为何坚守迪拜
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Dubai is a city of glitz and tax breaks for some and a land of endless professional opportunities and multicultural living for others. Whatever the reason, many Swiss citizens call it home; they number some 3,800 across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the latest figuresExternal link from the Federal Statistical Office.
The war launched in late February by the United States and Israel against Iran has embroiled other countries of the Gulf region. Suddenly, drones and missiles began flying over the skyscrapers of Dubai, the country's second-largest economic hub after the capital, Abu Dhabi.
For Swiss entrepreneurs and investors operating in the Emirati market, the conflict is clearly having a negative impact.Drop in investments
“There is still demand from Switzerland for advice on setting up businesses in Dubai, but it has dwindled,” says Urs Stirnimann, a partner in a law firm that helps foreign entrepreneurs get a foothold in Dubai.“Some foreign companies are also considering whether or not to relocate.” Originally from canton Graubünden, 72-year-old Stirnimann has been living in the country for over 20 years.
Stephan Bedoe and his wife own an investment and consultancy firm specialising in real estate for wealthy individuals. The 45-year-old Swiss takes a nuanced view of the war's impact.
“In the immediate term, the conflict is having a big effect on our business,” he says.“Investors have put things on hold while they wait to see what happens.” But, the Zurich-born entrepreneur adds, there is still interest.“They also see it as an opportunity to buy at lower prices.”Too early to consider leaving
Real estate is one of the sectors most directly affected by the conflict in the region. During the first 12 days of March, the volume of property transactions in the Emirates fell by 37% compared to 2025, and by 49% compared to the previous month, according to Goldman Sachs analysts quoted by Reuters.
Other sectors that are badly hit include hospitality, events and logistics, according to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).More More Swiss Abroad Everything you need to know about the Swiss Abroad
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