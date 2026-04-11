Varon oxygen concentrator / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

VARON Oxygen Concentrators Meet Rising Demand for Modern Oxygen Therapy in Germany

11.04.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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BERLIN, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As respiratory care needs continue to rise across Germany, demand is increasing for safer, quieter, and more efficient oxygen therapy solutions. More users are shifting away from traditional systems such as oxygen tanks and conventional home oxygen device and moving toward advanced oxygen concentrators designed for mobility, comfort, and continuous medical support. VARON addresses this growing need with two medical-grade solutions: the portable VP-8G and the home-use Serene 5. Portable Oxygen Freedom with VARON VP-8G The VP-8G portable oxygen concentrator is designed for users seeking independence from heavy oxygen equipment. As a modern alternative, it delivers reliable oxygen support in a lightweight and travel-friendly design. Key features include:

Ultra-lightweight design at only 1.98 kg

8-level pulse flow (1–8 settings)

Oxygen purity of 93% ± 3%

Breath-controlled pulse and fixed-frequency modes

Quiet operation (≤40dB at setting Level 1)

Replaceable battery for extended mobility Compact carrying system for daily use The VP-8G supports active lifestyles by allowing users to receive continuous oxygen therapy at home, outdoors, and while traveling. Home Oxygen Therapy with VARON Serene 5 The Serene 5 oxygen concentrato is built for continuous oxygen therapy at home, offering a modern home oxygen device. Key features include:

Medical-grade oxygen output at 93% ± 3%

Adjustable flow rate from 0.5 to 5 L/min

Ultra-quiet operation below 43 dB

Up to 72 hours continuous operation capability

Integrated 2-in-1 nebulizer function

LCD control panel with safety alerts Easy mobility with built-in wheels The Serene 5 is suitable for elderly users, patients with chronic respiratory conditions, pregnant women, and individuals requiring long-term oxygen support. It also works with CPAP/BiPAP therapy systems for sleep apnea management. Growing Demand for Oxygen Therapy Solutions Germany is experiencing a shift toward home-based healthcare and portable medical devices. This trend is driving increased demand for modern oxygen concentrators that replace outdated oxygen systems. Both the VP-8G and Serene 5 provide a more efficient alternative to the traditional oxygen tanks offering greater portability, safety, and ease of use. About VARON VARON develops advanced oxygen therapy solutions designed to improve mobility, independence, and quality of life. With a focus on performance, quiet operation, and user-friendly design, VARON support modern respiratory care needs in Germany and worldwide. Media Contact: VARON Oxygen Concentrators Email: ... Website:



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