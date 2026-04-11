Varon oxygen concentrator / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

VARON Delivers Advanced Portable Oxygen Concentrator to Meet Rising Demand in Europe

11.04.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory diseases continue to place increasing pressure on healthcare systems across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. VARON oxygen concentrator oxygen therapy Growing Need for Modern Oxygen Therapy in Europe Many patients requiring long-term respiratory support depend on oxygen therapy to maintain stable oxygen levels. Traditionally, treatment has relied on oxygen cylinders or stationary systems, which can limit movement and independence. Today, healthcare providers and patients are increasingly shifting toward the oxygen machine category of devices that deliver medical oxygen in a more flexible and user-friendly way. This shift supports Europe's broader movement toward home-based care and patient independence. How a Portable Oxygen Concentrator Works A portable oxygen concentrator VARON Portable Oxygen Concentrator VP-2 The VARON VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator Key features include:

Adjustable pulse flow (1–5L settings)

Oxygen concentration of 93% ± 3%

Breath-controlled and fixed-frequency oxygen delivery modes

Lightweight design at 2.2 kg (4.85 lb) Backpack-style carrying system for flexible use Extended battery options further support longer usage times, making the device suitable for short trips, daily activities, and extended periods away from home. Europe's Shift Toward Portable Respiratory Solutions Across Europe, healthcare systems are increasingly focusing on portable and home-based respiratory care. Patient preference for independence, comfort, and improved quality of life drives this trend. As demand grows, the portable oxygen concentrator Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrators

Email: ...



View original content: 11.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

