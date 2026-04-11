Hai Robotics Opens EMEA Innovation Center In Netherlands To Advance Warehouse Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Hai Robotics has officially opened its EMEA Innovation Center in Hoofddorp, marking a further step in strengthening its presence in the European market and supporting the adoption of flexible warehouse automation solutions.

Located at Airborne Ave 81 in Hoofddorp, the Innovation Center reflects Hai Robotics' continued investment in the EMEA region – not only in technology, but also in local expertise and long-term customer support.

The new facility has been designed as a structured environment where the full portfolio of HaiPick Systems, including the company's latest upgraded HaiPick Climb system, can be assessed under real operating conditions.

By bringing together live HaiPick systems, engineering expertise, and project experience in one location, the center enables more practical discussions on system design, scalability, and deployment across a range of industries including e-commerce, apparel, grocery, and industrial applications.

The opening event welcomed customers, partners, consultants, and industry media from across the region. The program included a strategic overview of Hai Robotics' recent developments and technology direction, presented by Geoffrey Smits, channel director EMEA at Hai Robotics.

This was followed by a contribution from Pieter van Barneveld, deputy managing director at New Wave Textiles, reflecting on the collaboration with Hai Robotics and the approach taken in system design and implementation.

During the event, attendees were guided through the Innovation Center, where multiple HaiPick systems were demonstrated in operation, including the latest developments of HaiPick Climb.

The live demonstrations highlighted key system capabilities such as high-density storage, flexible workstation configurations, and the ability to support both piece picking and case handling within a unified setup.

And the live environment enabled in-depth exchanges on topics such as system flexibility, throughput optimization, and long-term scalability.

“The Innovation Center provides a space for more informed conversations around automation,” said David Burggraaf, marketing director EMEA at Hai Robotics.“Rather than focusing on specifications alone, it allows customers and partners to evaluate how systems perform in real operational scenarios and how they can be adapted to specific application needs.”

The facility has already hosted several technical sessions with industry partners prior to its official opening and will continue to serve as a hub for customer engagement, partner collaboration, and industry dialogue across the EMEA region.

In April 2026, it will host a series of Hai NexTech Tour sessions focused on e-commerce and apparel, with further details and registration available via Hai Robotics' website.

With increasing demand for flexible and scalable automation solutions in Europe, the Innovation Center reflects Hai Robotics' commitment to supporting customers throughout the design and deployment process, from early-stage evaluation to long-term system expansion.