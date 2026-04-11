Qatar Sends 14Th Identical Letter To UN, Security Council Regarding Latest Developments Of Iranian Attack On Its Territories

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has sent a 14th identical letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of April Jamal Fares Al Rowaiei, regarding the latest developments of the Iranian attack on its territories. This attack constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The letter was sent by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani.

The letter noted Qatar's Ministry of Defence's announcement that the country was subjected to attacks by seven ballistic missiles and several drones from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, which Qatar's Armed Forces successfully intercepted.

The letter noted that this attack was carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran even after the Security Council adopted Resolution No. 2817 (2026), which condemned in the strongest terms the heinous attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the State of Qatar and neighboring countries, and demanded an immediate end to all such attacks.

The State of Qatar also reiterated that this attack constitutes a violation of Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), and once again urged the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and to take the necessary measures to stop these serious violations and deter their perpetrators.

The letter emphasized that the targets of the attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran are purely civilian in nature, and that targeting them constitutes a blatant violation by Iran of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, and of the principles of international humanitarian law, specifically the principle of distinction, the prohibition of targeting civilians and civilian objects in armed conflicts, the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks, the principle of proportionality, and the obligation to take due precautions to avoid civilian targets.

It added that all damages and losses resulting from the attacks will be assessed by the competent authorities, and Qatar will keep the UN and the UN Security Council informed of developments.

The letter emphasized that the State of Qatar reserves its right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations and the right to self-defense guaranteed by international law, stressing that Qatar will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

The State of Qatar also requested that this letter be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.