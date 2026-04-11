Islamabad Talks Kick Off With Meeting Between Pakistani PM And US Vice President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks on Saturday in Islamabad with US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, as Islamabad expressed hope that the United States and Iran would engage constructively in the talks it is hosting to reach a lasting peace agreement following a temporary ceasefire between the two sides.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Sharif voiced hope that the talks would serve as a starting point toward lasting peace in the region. It added that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also took part in the discussions.

The talks come after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East since February 28, in a step aimed at easing tensions and ensuring stability of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

A high-level US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad to participate in the talks. Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation led by Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived last night.