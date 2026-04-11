Foreign Ministry Of Palestine Condemns Israeli Occupation Massacre In Bureij Camp In Central Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Saturday the massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza early this morning, which left several Palestinians martyred and injured, including critical cases, marking a new crime within the ongoing aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people in the Strip, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

The ministry said in a statement that the illegal Israeli occupation authorities are exploiting the ceasefire, while evading their obligations to implement the second phase of the proposed plan to halt the aggression and withdraw from Gaza Strip.

It added that the international community's reliance on statements of condemnation is no longer acceptable amid the continued commission of massacres and violations without any deterrent measures, warning that this encourages Israeli perpetrators and provides cover for continuation of these crimes.

The ministry called for serious and tangible international action to provide urgent protection for civilians, advance a genuine political solution to realize Palestinian rights, including establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to impose sanctions on Israeli occupation authorities and activate international accountability mechanisms.