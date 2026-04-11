Afghanistan Head Coach Pybus Arrives In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's newly appointed national cricket team head coach, Richard Pybus, has arrived in Kabul to attend the team's training camp, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Sunday.

Pybus, visiting Kabul for the first time, met officials from the selection committee, the international and domestic cricket departments and the high-performance centre, as well as both national team captains, the ACB said in a statement.

The discussions focused on upcoming fixtures, planning and in particular the launch and management of the training camp.

The ACB said a month-long camp for around 40 Afghan players will be held under the direct supervision of the high-performance centre and in the presence of the new head coach.

The camp is scheduled to begin on Sunday (April 12) and run until May 16. During this period, Afghanistan will prepare for a Test match and a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India.

Englishman Pybus was appointed head coach of the national team in February this year.

kk/sa