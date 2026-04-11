Pakistani Officials Hold Separate Meetings With Iranian, US Delegations

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Separate meetings have been held between Pakistani officials and Iranian and US delegations, with talks between the parties expected to begin later today (Saturday).

Pakistani media reported that, following the formal start of talks in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met US Vice President JD Vance, describing the discussions as“a step toward lasting peace” in the Middle East.

According to Geo News, the prime minister welcomed the start of the talks, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to facilitating negotiations between the parties, and expressed hope that the process would lead to lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian negotiating team met with Pakistan's prime minister and noted that“possible talks are scheduled for later today.”

The source added that the Iranian delegation also met earlier with Pakistan's army chief, with reports suggesting a“possible exchange of new messages.”

The news agency further stated that the negotiations are currently scheduled to last one day.

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