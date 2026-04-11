Seylan Bank Partners With WNPS For World Wetlands Day All-Island Programme 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Seylan Bank partnered with the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society (WNPS) to support the World Wetlands Day – WNPS All-Island Programme 2026 as the Title Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.

The initiative is designed to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands and to encourage youth participation in environmental protection across Sri Lanka. Wetlands play a critical role in maintaining biodiversity, regulating climate patterns, managing flood risks, and sustaining water resources, yet many of these ecosystems are increasingly threatened by urban development, pollution, and land-use changes.

A series of Wetland Education Programmes were recently conducted as part of the initiative across selected schools island-wide. The sessions were held in multiple districts including Colombo, Anawilundawa, Jaffna, Minneriya, Batticaloa, and Matara, engaging students through educational presentations and interactive discussions on wetland conservation.

The district-level school programmes targeted students in Grades 8 to 10 and combined classroom learning with guided visits to nearby wetlands, providing students with practical exposure to these ecosystems and their ecological value.

In addition to the educational sessions, the initiative also includes an All-Island Photography and Short Video Competition, inviting school and university students as well as youth participants to showcase Sri Lanka's wetlands through creative storytelling. The competition encourages participants to highlight the ecological significance of wetlands and the need to protect these vital environments.

The programme reached hundreds of students through on-ground activities and generated broader national engagement through digital participation, encouraging young people to become advocates for environmental conservation.

Speaking on the initiative, Asiri Abhayaratne, AGM Marketing and Sales, Seylan Bank, said:“Supporting programmes that promote environmental awareness and responsible stewardship remains an important part of the Bank's sustainability agenda. By partnering with WNPS for the World Wetlands Day programme, the Bank aims to contribute to national efforts to protect natural ecosystems while empowering the next generation with knowledge and awareness.”

The Wildlife and Nature Protection Society, established in 1894, is Sri Lanka's oldest conservation organization and has long played a key role in promoting science-based environmental protection and education initiatives.

Through this collaboration, Seylan Bank and WNPS hope to strengthen public understanding of wetlands and encourage collective action to safeguard these ecosystems for future generations.