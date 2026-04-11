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The retail industry evaluates real estate constantly. Supermarkets operate on thin profit margins. When a physical store fails to meet its financial targets, the corporate office closes the building. Store closures create food deserts and force shoppers to change their daily routines. April 2026 brings a new wave of closures across the country. Companies are liquidating inventory and shutting their doors to cut operational losses. Here are 6 regional grocery chains closing underperforming locations this month.

1. Grocery Outlet Halts East Coast Expansion

Grocery Outlet is officially closing 36 stores this spring. The company announced during its recent earnings call that it expanded too quickly in the eastern United States. While the discount chain operates over 560 stores nationwide, the corporate office realized that the new eastern locations could not sustain profitability. They are shutting down these specific underperforming storefronts to correct the aggressive expansion strategy. The closures represent roughly 6% of their total locations.

2. Safeway and Albertsons Consolidate

The collapse of the massive merger between Kroger and Albertsons forced both companies to adjust their physical footprints. Albertsons and its subsidiary Safeway are closing multiple locations in 2026. Safeway recently announced the permanent closure of its Hechinger Mall location in Washington DC. The company is also shutting down specific Vons locations in California and Albertsons stores in Nevada. They are redirecting capital away from older buildings and focusing on their highly profitable suburban markets.

3. Aldi Exits Specific Urban Markets

Aldi is famous for its aggressive national expansion and opening hundreds of new stores. However, the discount giant is also quietly closing specific urban locations that fail to meet margin requirements. In early 2026, Aldi closed multiple stores in the Milwaukee area. Rising operational costs and thin profit margins in these dense city neighborhoods forced the corporate office to retreat. These sudden closures leave residents in lower-income neighborhoods with fewer affordable options for fresh produce and daily staples.

4. Sentry Foods Struggles in the Midwest

Regional operators face immense pressure from national chains and inflation. Sentry Foods recently closed a major location in Milwaukee just 3 years after opening the doors. Independent and regional grocers struggle to negotiate the same wholesale prices as massive corporate buyers. When labor costs and insurance premiums rise, these smaller chains cannot absorb the financial hit. The closure of local stores like Sentry Foods removes vital grocery access for residents who rely on neighborhood markets instead of driving to massive supercenters.

5. Kroger Evaluates Physical Real Estate

Kroger is evaluating its entire physical network in 2026. The company recently filed notices to close specific locations in California and lay off hundreds of workers. Beyond traditional grocery stores, Kroger is also shutting down several of its automated fulfillment centers. The corporate executives realize that the demand for digital delivery requires a different logistical approach than they initially planned. Closing these facilities allows Kroger to streamline its balance sheet and reinvest cash into remodeling its highest volume traditional supermarkets.

6. Amazon Fresh Retreats From Physical Retail

Amazon tried to disrupt the traditional grocery industry by launching Amazon Fresh storefronts. The 2026 retail tracking data shows that this experiment is struggling. Amazon is abruptly shutting down dozens of its physical grocery locations across the country. The company realized that operating physical supermarkets is vastly different than managing digital shipping warehouses. The retreat of Amazon Fresh signals a major recalibration for the tech giant as they fail to capture significant market share from established legacy grocers.

Adjusting to a Local Closure

Losing a neighborhood grocery store is a stressful event. You have to calculate new driving routes and adapt to a different store layout. If your local supermarket announces a closure, visit the store during its final weeks. You can take advantage of the liquidation sales to stock your pantry with discounted dry goods. You must also transfer your pharmacy prescriptions immediately before the store computer systems go dark.

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