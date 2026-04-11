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Criminals constantly develop new methods to steal money. Government assistance programs are a primary target. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides billions of dollars to vulnerable populations. Seniors living on fixed incomes rely on these EBT cards to survive. Unfortunately, thieves view these digital funds as easy cash. They deploy specific scams to drain the accounts of older adults. Understanding these criminal methods is the only way to protect your monthly food budget. Here are 5 EBT fraud tactics targeting senior benefits right now.

1. Point of Sale Skimming Devices

Skimming is the most common form of EBT theft. Criminals secretly install illegal card-reading devices directly over the real card readers at grocery store checkout lanes. When a senior swipes their EBT card, the hidden device copies the magnetic stripe data. A hidden camera records the senior entering their personal identification number. The thieves clone the card and drain the funds at a different location. Seniors must inspect the card reader before swiping. If the plastic looks loose or bulky, do not use the machine.

2. Phishing Text Messages

Many seniors own smartphones. Criminals exploit this technology by sending fake text messages. The message claims to be from the state welfare department. It states that the EBT account is locked or requires immediate verification to prevent a loss of benefits. The text includes a link to a fake website. The website asks the senior to enter their card number and PIN to unlock the account. State agencies never ask for a PIN through a text message. Seniors must delete these texts immediately.

3. Fraudulent Phone Calls





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Phone scams remain a persistent threat to older adults. A thief calls the senior and pretends to be a government employee. They use a spoofed caller ID to make the phone number look legitimate. The caller states there is a problem with the upcoming monthly deposit. They ask the senior to verify their account details over the phone to fix the issue. Once the senior provides the card numbers, the criminal steals the funds. You must hang up the phone and call the official number printed on the back of the EBT card to verify any issues.

4. Fake Balance Check Applications

Seniors want an easy way to check their food stamp balance. Criminals build fake smartphone applications that claim to provide this service. They upload these fake apps to the standard app stores. When a senior downloads the app and enters their card information to check their balance, the app steals the data. The criminals then sell this stolen data on the dark web to other thieves. You can only use the official government application provided by your state to check your digital balance safely.

5. Shoulder Surfing at the Register

Some fraud tactics rely on simple observation. Criminals stand in the checkout lane directly behind an older adult. They watch closely as the senior types their PIN into the keypad. After memorizing the number, the thief follows the senior to the parking lot and attempts to steal the physical EBT card from their purse or wallet. Seniors must use their free hand to completely cover the keypad when entering their secret numbers to prevent anyone from seeing the digits.

Protecting Your Monthly Food Funds

The theft of EBT funds causes immediate financial devastation for a senior citizen. Replacing the stolen money takes weeks of bureaucratic paperwork and leaves the senior without grocery money. You must remain vigilant at the store and guard your personal information carefully. Never share your PIN with anyone over the phone or through a text message. Educating older adults about these specific criminal tactics is the best way to keep their grocery money safe.

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