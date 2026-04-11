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World Quantum Computing & Engineering Summit


2026-04-11 02:00:12
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) > The World Quantum Computing & Engineering Summit (WQCES-2026) will be held from June 24–26, 2026, in Bern, Switzerland.

The World Quantum Computing & Engineering Summit (WQCES-2026) will be held from June 24–26, 2026, in Bern, Switzerland. This premier international event will bring together leading researchers, engineers, industry innovators, and policymakers to discuss advances in quantum computing, quantum information science, and quantum engineering applications. The summit will feature plenary lectures, technical sessions, panel discussions, and industry exhibitions, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and showcasing cutting-edge quantum technologies.

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