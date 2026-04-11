Assam: Oppn Candidate Kunki Chowdhury Summoned Over Alleged Poll Code Violations​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 11 (IANS) Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury, has been summoned by city police in connection with alleged violations of election norms during polling held on April 9, officials said on Saturday. ​

According to police sources, a notice was issued by Panbazar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing Chowdhury to appear before the Officer-in-Charge at 11 a.m. on April 12 for questioning. ​

Authorities stated that there are reasonable grounds to examine her role in an ongoing investigation into reported irregularities. ​

The summons follows the registration of an FIR at Panbazar Police Station concerning alleged breaches of the Model Code of Conduct in the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency. ​

The case names Chowdhury, along with members of her social media team. As per the complaint, the alleged incidents occurred on polling day, when a political worker linked to the candidate was reportedly present in the constituency despite the mandatory 48-hour silence period prior to voting. ​

The FIR also alleges that Chowdhury entered a polling station accompanied by a group of individuals and interacted with voters in a manner that could potentially influence the electoral process. ​

Further allegations include the presence of vehicles associated with the candidate within restricted zones near polling booths, as well as the unauthorised entry of her security personnel inside polling premises. ​

Investigators have also cited instances of alleged voter outreach during the silence period, with digital and video evidence reportedly submitted to substantiate the claims. ​

Police have instructed Chowdhury to cooperate with the investigation, refrain from tampering with evidence, and comply with all directions issued during the probe. Officials warned that failure to respond to the summons could invite legal consequences, including possible arrest. ​

Reacting to the development, Chowdhury, in a social media statement, confirmed that an FIR had been lodged against her and members of her team. She alleged that some associates were detained overnight and said she had already visited the police station to record her statement, while emphasising that due legal procedures must be followed, particularly in recording a woman's statement. ​

Denying the allegations, Chowdhury asserted that her campaign adhered strictly to Election Commission guidelines and termed the action politically motivated, claiming it was triggered by her party's growing public support.