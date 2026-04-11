MP: Jabalpur DLSA Invites Applications For Para-Legal Volunteers​

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, April 11 (IANS) The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jabalpur, has invited applications from eligible individuals to be empanelled as Para-Legal Volunteers (PLVs) for 2026–27, to strengthen access to justice for vulnerable sections of society.​

According to the Jabalpur district administration, selected volunteers will be deployed at legal services centres in villages, as well as at police stations and other key locations. Their primary role will be to assist people - especially the poor, marginalised, and distressed - in accessing legal aid, advice, and government welfare schemes.​

“The initiative is focused on ensuring that legal assistance reaches the grassroots level. Para-Legal Volunteers act as a bridge between the public and the legal system,” the Jabalpur district administration said in a statement issued on Saturday.​

The administration added that PLVs will also support efforts such as tracing missing children and spreading awareness about legal rights and entitlements.​

The DLSA clarified that this is not a formal role and does not carry a fixed salary. However, selected volunteers will receive an honorarium of Rs 750 per day for up to 10 days per month, as per the guidelines of the National and State Legal Services Authorities.​

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have passed Class 10, and possess good moral character and sound mental and physical health.

Existing volunteers can also reapply. The authority has encouraged participation from a wide range of individuals, including retired teachers, government employees, senior citizens, social work students, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, doctors, nurses, and members of non-political organisations. Women associated with self-help groups and similar community bodies are also eligible.​

“The scheme provides an opportunity for citizens to contribute meaningfully to society by helping those in need navigate legal processes and access justice,” the administration said.​

Officials believe that the initiative will not only improve legal awareness but also ensure timely support for disadvantaged communities across the district.​