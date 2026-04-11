Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Nitish Kumar Over Law And Order​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and National Working President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), launched a sharp attack on the state government on Saturday, alleging a complete breakdown of governance and law and order.​

Speaking at a felicitation program organised by members of the minority wing of RJD in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said that while Bihar is facing serious challenges, the government led by Nitish Kumar is solely focused on retaining power.​

He criticised the ongoing political discourse, stating that debates are centred only on who will become the next Chief Minister, while pressing public issues are being ignored.​

He alleged that incidents of violent crime, including murders and crimes against women, are rising, creating fear among citizens.​

“People are being killed in broad daylight, beheading of youth in Araria, youth are distressed due to unemployment, and yet there is no concern from those in power,” he said.​

Referring to the event, Tejashwi noted that the program was part of an initiative earlier directed by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, under which similar outreach efforts were planned.​

The RJD leader also questioned the functioning of the government, claiming that no cabinet meeting has been held in the past two months and that no major policy decisions have been taken.​

He further criticised the double-engine government, alleging that despite support at both the state and central levels, governance has deteriorated.​

Highlighting issues in key sectors, Tejashwi pointed to unemployment, deficiencies in education, and poor healthcare infrastructure, alleging that hospitals are facing shortages of medicines and basic facilities.​

He also made serious political allegations, claiming that the current arrangement in Bihar is the result of political pressure and compromises, and suggested that it was formed to avoid scrutiny from agencies such as the ED and CBI.​

However, he maintained that it does not matter to him who becomes the Chief Minister, asserting that the present government lacks a genuine public mandate.​

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks have further intensified the political confrontation in Bihar, adding to the ongoing war of words between the ruling alliance and the opposition.