Rajasthan: Three Smugglers Arrested, 74.13 Grams Of MD Seized​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough under the Rajasthan government's“Drug-Free Rajasthan” campaign and the ongoing crackdown on narcotics, the Pali Police on Saturday arrested three suspected smugglers and seized 74.13 grams of the illicit synthetic drug MD. ​

The action was taken after the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Jaipur provided precise technical intelligence.​

Pali Superintendent of Police Monika Sen informed that early Saturday morning, based on intelligence shared by ASI Rakesh Jakhar of the AGTF, a joint team from Siriyari and Marwar Junction police stations conducted a planned raid in Bithoda Kalan village. ​

The team, led by the SHO of Siriyari, surrounded the residence of Sher Khan, identified as a key suspect. A search was carried out in accordance with legal procedures.​

During the raid, police apprehended three individuals from a rooftop room of the house. The search led to the recovery of 74.13 grams of MD hidden beneath a sofa. ​

The team also seized equipment used in the preparation and packaging of the drug, including electronic weighing scales, empty pouches, and mobile phones.​

The arrested accused have been identified as Sher Khan (25), son of Ibrahim Khan, resident of Bithoda Kalan; Rahul Meena (20), son of Sukharam of Chelawas (Marwar Junction area); and Ajay alias Ravi (23), son of Chhagan Chand of Sinchana (Siriyari Police Station area).​

To ensure transparency during the operation, videography and photography were conducted using the 'E-Sakshya' digital evidence app. ​

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to procuring the narcotics from two suppliers, Laxman Wadi and Motisingh Rajput, both residents of Bithoda Kalan.​

Police teams have been dispatched to arrest them. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. ​

As per the directions of the Superintendent of Police, the case has been transferred to Sojat City SHO, Devendra Singh, who will probe the backward and forward linkages of the supply chain to dismantle the network.​