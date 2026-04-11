BJP Will Bring Outsiders From Jharkhand To Influence Polling In Bengal's Jhargram: Mamata Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday warned people of Jhargram to remain vigilant as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would try to bring in outsiders from neighbouring Jharkhand to influence the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally in Jhargram, Chief Minister Banerjee sent a message to the Trinamool Congress to be more careful before the upcoming state elections.

She gave instructions to the Trinamool Congress workers and leaders to keep the electronic voting machines (EVMs) safe even if the lights go out.

"The BJP will try to influence the West Bengal election by bringing money and people from Jharkhand. Keep a check on all the railway stations here. They will try to bring money and drugs. They will try to create unrest again. There is an attempt to bring people from outside West Bengal to spoil the environment before the election as well," Chief Minister Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also gave an important message about the tribal vote bank in the poll-bound state.

She said that a Bill has been passed in the State Assembly to recognise the Sari and Sarna religions, but the Centre has not yet implemented it.

She also spoke about the Kurmali language and culture, adding that an academy has been formed for this language and the Trinamool Congress-led state government promises to stand for the tribal community.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "They (BJP) make many promises before the elections, but they are not seen again after the elections."

The Trinamool Congress supremo also targeted the BJP on cultural issues.

She alleged that the tradition and history of West Bengal are being distorted without showing respect.

The Chief Minister's message from the Jhargram meeting was clear.

She warned the Trinamool Congress workers and said that the ruling party is not willing to take any risks until the counting of votes on May 4.

"Guard the EVM with your lives. Don't leave counting centres until the last of the votes are counted," Chief Minister Banerjee added.

Polling in Jhargram will take place in the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls on April 23.