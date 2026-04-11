Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Title Deeds Handover Celebrations For Sebilong Restitution Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Programme Director, Deputy Minister Stanley Mathabatha;Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Honourable Mzwanele Nyhontso;MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Nakedi Grace Kekana;Representative of Waterberg District Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Jeremiah Ngobeni;Mayor of the Thabazimbi Local Municipality, Cllr Andries Tshukudu;Chairperson of Sebilong Communal Property Association, Mr Boitshoko Tselane;Deputy Land Claims Commissioner, Mr Francois Beukman;Provincial House of Traditional Leaders and all Hosi present from the Local House;Commodities Sectors, Farming, and Farm Workers' Organisations present;Agricultural Research Council and other Professional Bodies present here;CPA and Stakeholders present;Most importantly, the distinguished beneficiaries of Sebilong Restitution;

Good Afternoon. Avuxeni. Ndi Masiari. Dumelang!

It is always a great pleasure to set foot in this beautiful province of Limpopo. A peaceful, verdant gateway to our country's untamed bushveld and its wildlife sanctuary and to the rich cultural history that still inspires us all.

Today marks a significant milestone. A milestone that seeks to redress the historic injustice of land dispossession endured by the majority of our people. We affirm that the struggle for dignity, for equity, and for rightful ownership is not only a matter of policy but also a moral imperative that binds us together as a nation.

We are here today to witness the handover of title deeds to the Sebilong Restitution Community. The rightful owners of this land have long been denied their heritage. But today, history bends towards justice, and the arc of our democracy delivers on its promise.

This occasion represents an important step in the implementation of South Africa's land restitution programme and affirms the government's commitment to addressing land dispossession in line with the Constitution.

The Sebilong Community was dispossessed of its ancestral land on Farm Zwartkop 369 KQ through a series of forced removals that took place between the 1930s and the early 1960s. These removals were driven by mining expansion, restrictive land and labour policies, and the declaration of the area as a so-called Black Spot.

As a result, families were displaced from their land, livelihoods were disrupted, and the community experienced long-term socio-economic hardship.

The land restitution claim was lodged by the late Mr Lazarus Nkale Tisane on behalf of the Sebilong Community and was processed in terms of the Restitution of Land Rights Act of 1994.

As we celebrate, we must do so in remembrance and in honour of Mr Lazarus Nkale Tisane. His legacy will live on in the soil beneath our feet and in the hearts of all who cherish freedom.

Compatriots,

The Sebilong story transcends mere geographical considerations of hectares and boundaries; it encapsulates the profound impact on families who have been displaced from their ancestral lands. It is about livelihoods destroyed and dreams deferred.

It is about the pain of dispossession that scarred generations of men, women, and children who were forced to watch others prosper where their ancestors once tilled, mined, and farmed.

Today's handover restores ownership and secure tenure to 1 071 verified beneficiaries from 89 originally dispossessed households.

The claim was settled through a combination of land restoration and financial compensation, and a Communal Property Association was established as the legal entity to hold and administer the restored land.

Therefore, this moment is not only about the handing over of title deeds, it is about the restoration of justice, the healing of wounds, and the renewal of hope for generations to come.

The title deeds to be handed over today, provide legal certainty and form the basis for productive land use, economic participation, and long-term development.

Government remains clear that land restitution must contribute to sustainable livelihoods and local economic development.

In this regard, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is providing post settlement support, including funding for development initiatives and support in the preparation of a comprehensive business plan.

The aim of this support is to ensure productive use of the restored land, adhering to sound governance and development principles.

I would like to acknowledge the leadership of the Sebilong Communal Property Association for maintaining compliance with legislative requirements and for providing stability within the community.

Effective governance of communal property is essential to safeguarding restored land and ensuring that it benefits both current and future generations.

The restoration of Farm Zwartkop 369 KQ is a clear demonstration of government's ongoing work to redress historical injustices and to advance land reform as a key element of inclusive growth and rural development.

Our Government is reversing the 1913 Natives Land Act legacy through a comprehensive land reform programme focusing on restitution, redistribution, and tenure reform. Key actions include returning land to dispossessed communities and implementing the Restitution of Land Rights Act.

This Act, passed in 1994, was designed to restore land or provide equitable redress to persons and communities dispossessed under racially discriminatory laws. Its objectives are to foster reconciliation, to enable land ownership for victims of forced removals, and to promote development through restorative justice.

Minister Nyontsho will agree with me that restorative justice serves as a mechanism to fulfill the promises of this freedom, particularly through reconciliation and addressing the legacy of systemic inequality.

As we mark Freedom Month, a time when we reflect on the sacrifices that brought us democracy and the responsibilities that come with it, we are reminded that true freedom must be lived in the soil beneath our feet. For without land, freedom remains incomplete.

I have always maintained that the handing over of a title deed is far more than a legal transaction. It is the restoration of justice for the people. It is the handing over of dignity, recognition, and justice to people who were once stripped of their land and identity. It is the return of identity, the restoration of belonging, and the renewal of hope.

As I stand and look around today, I can see hope shining through your eyes and joy that fills this gathering. I also believe that today, your ancestors who did not live to witness this day are joyful at the progress we have made.

Their spirit walks with us, and their dream of justice finds fulfillment in this moment.

As a community, you have a huge responsibility to use this land productively. Let it be a source of food security, of jobs for the youth, of opportunities for your women and other vulnerable groups, and a source of wealth for your families.

Let the mines, the cattle farms, and the poultry projects become engines of growth that uplift the entire community.

Let the land be managed with wisdom so that it does not only restore the past but also secure the future.

To the Sebilong Communal Property Association, I say: guard this land. Use it to build a community that thrives in freedom and prosperity.

In short, let the land flourish, lefatshe ha le phele!

Together as South Africans, we must continue to strive for a nation where every citizen enjoys the fruits of justice, equality, and prosperity.

I congratulate the Sebilong Community on this achievement and wish them success as they move forward with the sustainable development of their land.

I thank you, Kealeboga, Inkomu.

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