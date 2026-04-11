Sport, Arts And Culture Hosts National Creative Bootcamp In Boksburg, 9 To 11 Apr

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with its entity, Business and Arts South Africa (BASA), is hosting the Debut Fund Programme Catalyst Bootcamp from 9 to 11 April 2026 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg.

The three-day bootcamp brings together emerging creatives from across South Africa and is aimed at strengthening sustainable creative enterprises through structured training and mentorship.

Participants are engaging with industry experts on key areas including business development, financial management, market positioning, and pitching techniques. The programme further provides valuable networking opportunities and will culminate in final pitching sessions, where selected participants will present their business concepts.

This youth-focused initiative will conclude with a graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 11 April 2026 at 18:00.

The bootcamp forms part of government's ongoing efforts to stimulate the creative economy and enhance youth participation within the arts and culture sector.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 09–11 April 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg

RSVP:

Solomon Maseko

Cell: 077 609 3188

E-mail: ...

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ...

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