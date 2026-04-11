IPL 2026: Hopefully, DC Can Get Back To Winning Ways, Take That Momentum Forward, Says Stubbs

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs is hopeful that the side can rediscover its winning rhythm and move past their recent stumble against the Gujarat Titans (GT) to regain momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Saturday.

DC suffered an agonising one-run loss to GT at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and are seeking to get back to winning ways against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“I think the sign of a good team is when you lose, you just lose. So, we can take a lot of positives from the other night and two good wins to start. So hopefully we can get back in those winning ways and take that momentum forward,” Stubbs said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

He also revealed about taking a deliberate mental break from cricketing action to stay fresh for the high-pressure encounter at Chepauk.“I've been watching golf for two days, so I haven't been thinking about cricket. From what we've seen and during the World Cup, it's quite a good wicket, so hopefully that comes true. A bit more balance than Delhi, so quite excited for that," said Stubbs.

On the tactical front, Stubbs highlighted the importance of clarity in roles and the strategic advantage of maintaining a left-right batting partnership alongside fellow Proteas team-mate David Miller.

“I think ideally it's a left-right sort of combination. That seems to be the trend, and then whatever the captain and coach feel, David (Miller) is happy to do. Throughout my career, I've sort of been, you're going in next, or then you're going later on, which I don't mind. If it's clear and it's been clear, it's been communicated well in advance."

Explaining his approach to handling the nerves of a match day, Stubbs said,“So you sort of, when you know you're not in next, I sort of try and sit in the change room and not think about it too much. And then when I know I'm in next, I get out there and think about what the game plan is."