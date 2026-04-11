Under BJP Rule, West Bengal Will Again Become Hub Of Heavy Industries: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday promised that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come to power in West Bengal After the Assembly elections in the state scheduled later this month, the all-out effort of the new state government is to ensure that the state re-emerges as the hub for heavy industries.

"The youths of West Bengal have to migrate to other states in search of their livelihoods. More than 7,000 factories have shut their shops in West Bengal during the last 15 years. Our tribal brothers have no income opportunities in the state. They have to go to places like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in search of livelihood. Let us form the government. We will revive the golden days of West Bengal in the industrial front and make the state a hub for heavy industries. Till that time, the unemployed youths would be given a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000," the Union Home Minister said, while addressing a campaign rally at tribal-dominated Baghmundi in Purulia district.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shah also added that protecting the international borders in the state will be yet another priority of the new state government to prevent the entry of illegal infiltrators through the unfenced borders.

"The Border Security Force required land for erecting barbed fencing at the unfenced borders, which the current state (Trinamool Congress) government is not providing. We (BJP) have decided that after forming the government this time in west Bengal, we will be handing over land to the BSF within 45 days from the date of formation of the new Cabinet. The avenues of illegal infiltration will be totally sealed," he said.

He also added that as the Chief Minister for the last 16 years in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had operated with a single-point agenda to make her nephew and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee her successor for the Chief Minister's chair.

"But today I am telling Mamata Banerjee that her dreams will never be fulfilled and her nephew will never be the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The days of Trinamool Congress are over," Union Minister Shah said.