Delhi HC Flags Delays In Parole Cases, Orders Sops For Timely Compliance​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Expressing concern over repeated delays in complying with court orders on parole and furlough applications, the Delhi High Court has directed the government to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure timely compliance in such urgent cases. ​

A single-judge Bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing a petition filed by Nandu alias Ram Kishore, which raised issues regarding delays in the processing of parole. ​

After interacting through video-conferencing with the Principal Secretary (Home) and the Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, the Delhi High Court directed that officials must address the issue at the administrative level, identify bottlenecks causing delays, and put in place SOPs to ensure that court orders are promptly communicated to the concerned authorities and complied with within stipulated timelines. ​

“The court has impressed upon the Principal Secretary (Home) the need for scrupulous and timely compliance with court orders and directions,” observed Justice Bhambhani, directing that a copy of the SOPs be placed on record before the next date of hearing.​

In its order, the Delhi High Court noted that the Jail Superintendent attributed the delay in complying with its earlier directions to internal administrative procedures involved in processing parole and similar relief through both jail authorities and the Home Department. ​

The order expressed“anguish” to the Principal Secretary (Home) over the repeated non-compliance with timelines in matters relating to urgent parole and furlough applications. ​

In the meantime, the Delhi High Court granted four weeks' parole to the petitioner in view of the death of his elder brother, whose 'tehrvi' is scheduled for April 6. A status report filed by the prosecution confirmed the death of the petitioner's elder brother and the scheduled date of the last rites ceremony. ​

Though the jail authorities had rejected the petitioner's parole request on April 1, citing Rule 1212(2) of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which ordinarily bars simultaneous parole for co-convicts when another co-convict is already out on parole, the prosecution informed Justice Bhambhani that the co-convict had since surrendered to custody. ​

Taking note of the changed circumstances, the Delhi High Court granted parole subject to conditions, including furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety from a family member, remaining within Delhi unless permitted otherwise, marking presence before the SHO of Sadar Bazar police station every Monday, and surrendering upon expiry of the parole period. ​

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 4 for compliance with directions issued to the Principal Secretary (Home). ​