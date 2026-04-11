Haryana Guv Releases Census Calendar
The Director provided detailed information on Census 2027 activities and released an official calendar outlining the census schedule for the state.
The self-enumeration facility will be available in Haryana from April 16 to April 30. During this period, all citizens can enter their information on the self-enumeration portal from their homes using mobile phones, tablets, or computers. This initiative is simple, secure, and designed for citizen convenience.
Subsequently, from May 1 to May 30, enumerators will visit every household across the state as part of the household listing operations.
On this occasion, Governor Ghosh commended Lalit Jain, Director, Census Department, Haryana, and his team for their efforts.
He stated that the Census is the world's largest administrative process, and the data collected will determine the direction and policy of Haryana's development.
The Governor urged citizens to make the most of self-enumeration, as it is extremely convenient and easy, and will also save time and resources.
He further appealed to all Haryana residents to provide full cooperation to the census staff so that this important task can be successfully completed.
The Government of India has commenced Phase I of Census 2027 -- Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) -- from April 1, marking the beginning of the country's largest administrative and statistical exercise.
This is India's first-ever digital data capture and self-enumeration. The national enumeration exercise was initiated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, through self-enumeration, upholding the proud tradition of commencing the national count with the First Citizen of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his self-enumeration.
The Prime Minister appealed to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process.
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