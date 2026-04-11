Haryana Guv Releases Census Calendar ​

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) The Director, Census and Civil Registration of Haryana, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Prof Asim Kumar Ghosh at Raj Bhavan here. ​

The Director provided detailed information on Census 2027 activities and released an official calendar outlining the census schedule for the state. ​

The self-enumeration facility will be available in Haryana from April 16 to April 30. During this period, all citizens can enter their information on the self-enumeration portal from their homes using mobile phones, tablets, or computers. This initiative is simple, secure, and designed for citizen convenience. ​

Subsequently, from May 1 to May 30, enumerators will visit every household across the state as part of the household listing operations. ​

On this occasion, Governor Ghosh commended Lalit Jain, Director, Census Department, Haryana, and his team for their efforts. ​

He stated that the Census is the world's largest administrative process, and the data collected will determine the direction and policy of Haryana's development. ​

The Governor urged citizens to make the most of self-enumeration, as it is extremely convenient and easy, and will also save time and resources. ​

He further appealed to all Haryana residents to provide full cooperation to the census staff so that this important task can be successfully completed. ​

The Government of India has commenced Phase I of Census 2027 -- Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) -- from April 1, marking the beginning of the country's largest administrative and statistical exercise. ​

This is India's first-ever digital data capture and self-enumeration. The national enumeration exercise was initiated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, through self-enumeration, upholding the proud tradition of commencing the national count with the First Citizen of India. ​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his self-enumeration. ​

The Prime Minister appealed to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process.