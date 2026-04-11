Strict Action Taken Against Paper Leak, JJM Scams: Rajasthan CM​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 213 development works worth Rs 607.66 crore in Bandikui, Dausa district, on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary. ​

Sharma stated that the life of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was dedicated to the upliftment of exploited and deprived sections of society, including women, farmers, and labourers.​

He said that PM Narendra Modi is carrying forward Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's mission, and under his leadership, India is progressing rapidly on the path of social unity and harmony.​

Sharma was addressing a programme in Bandikui on Saturday on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, along with the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for various development projects. ​

He noted that Mahatma Gandhi had referred to Jyotiba Phule as a“true Mahatma,” while Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar regarded him as one of his three gurus.​

The Chief Minister added that Phule ignited the flame of social justice and education among backward classes and women, beginning social reform by educating Savitribai Phule. ​

He said that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule visited slums and settlements to encourage girls' education. He established shelter homes for widows and orphans and strongly advocated for women's rights. ​

He also composed Mangalashtakas (auspicious verses) in support of women's empowerment. Additionally, Phule worked extensively for the welfare of distressed farmers and labourers.​

Sharma recalled that last year, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi had urged the nation to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule with pride.​

Accordingly, the period from now until April 10, 2027, will be observed as the Bicentenary Year of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. ​

He said that, inspired by Phule's vision, several welfare schemes launched by the Prime Minister have significantly improved the lives of backward classes, Dalits, and women. ​

He highlighted that initiatives such as PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Ujjwala Yojana, and Jan Dhan Yojana have benefited millions, adding that more than 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty due to pro-poor policies.​

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is working with full commitment for the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth, and women. The annual assistance under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000. Farmers are also receiving a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal on wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price. ​

He added that 20 lakh women have been trained, out of which 16 lakh have become 'Lakhpati Didis.'​

The government is also actively implementing drinking water and irrigation projects across the state. Farmers in 24 districts are now receiving daytime electricity. ​

Sharma remarked that while paper leaks had shattered the aspirations of youth under the previous government, no such incidents have occurred under the current administration. He stated that over 1.25 lakh government jobs have been provided so far, and a recruitment calendar has been issued for another 1.25 lakh posts.​

He said that the government is also promoting employment in the private sector. To empower livestock farmers, schemes such as the Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana and Gopal Credit Card Yojana are being implemented. Under the Dudh Utpadak Sambal Yojana, a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre is being provided to milk producers. ​

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is receiving full support from the Central Government.​

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, major projects, including the revised cost of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery and Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro, were approved in a single Cabinet meeting.​

He reiterated that the government is committed to fulfilling all promises made to the public and is taking strict action against those involved in paper leaks, the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, and corruption.​

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that the lives of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and B. R. Ambedkar inspire society to overcome challenges through courage and determination. ​

He emphasised that their teachings encourage equality and girls' education, which the present government is actively promoting.​

State Minister Avinash Gehlot stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, development is progressing across every region of Rajasthan.​