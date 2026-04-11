TN Polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Re-Election Bid In DMK's Chennai Fort

As Tamil Nadu heads toward another high-stakes election, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is back in focus, this time with Udhayanidhi Stalin at the centre of the contest. Representing the constituency in the heart of Chennai, the Deputy Chief Minister is seeking a fresh mandate from a seat that has long been seen as a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). DMK is contesting on 164 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. With polling scheduled for April 23 across 234 constituencies, the seat has drawn significant attention as Udhayanidhi intensifies his campaign across the constituency, holding roadshows, meeting residents, and moving through packed streets with party workers in tow.

His campaign reflects both confidence and visibility, as the DMK looks to hold on to one of its most secure urban bases.

A Generational Contest in a DMK Bastion

But this isn't just a routine re-election bid. Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, represents the party's next generation, and his presence here adds a larger political layer to the contest. He is the sitting MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat.

He faces All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Adhirajaram in what is, on paper, a straight fight between the ruling DMK and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Even though Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is widely seen as a DMK bastion, the contest still matters, not so much for the outcome, but for what it signals about the party's grip over urban voters and the continuing acceptance of its leadership transition.

Campaign Narrative: 'Delhi vs Tamil Nadu'

At the centre of Udhayanidhi Stalin's campaign is a sharp framing of the election as a "Delhi vs Tamil Nadu" battle. Udhayanidhi Stalin has repeatedly accused the Centre of trying to exert control over the state through the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, positioning the DMK as a defender of Tamil Nadu's autonomy. This narrative ties into a familiar Dravidian political theme--state rights versus central authority--which continues to resonate strongly with urban voters in Chennai.

At the same time, the campaign has seen an intense war of words between the DMK and AIADMK leadership. Udhayanidhi has accused the opposition of aligning too closely with the BJP and warned that an AIADMK-led government could push the state "backwards," while opposition leaders have countered by attacking the DMK on governance and delivery.

The Battle of Welfare Promises

On the ground, however, the election is being fought on welfare and delivery. The DMK has leaned heavily on its "Dravidian model," highlighting schemes like free bus travel for women, expanded breakfast programmes in schools, and financial assistance for households. Promises such as ₹8,000 coupons for home appliances and expanded social welfare coverage are being projected as proof of continuity and governance.

The AIADMK, in response, has tried to match and outdo these promises with its own welfare-heavy manifesto, including direct cash transfers and subsidies, while questioning the implementation and intent behind DMK schemes.

Put together, the contest in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni reflects two overlapping battles: one at the local level, centred on welfare delivery and voter benefits, and another at the state level, driven by identity, autonomy, and the larger political direction of Tamil Nadu.

Local Issues Influencing Voters

While the campaign has been dominated by larger political messaging, local realities continue to shape voter priorities. In Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, everyday issues such as traffic congestion, flooding during monsoons, ageing civic infrastructure and rising living costs remain central, influencing how residents assess governance on the ground.

Electoral Context and Alliances

In the 2021 elections, the DMK leader won against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kassali with a margin of 69,355 votes.

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The Broader Alliance Battle

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)