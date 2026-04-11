CM Dhami Attends Birla Institute Fest, Cites Kalam On Nurturing Talent

CM Dhami Attends BIAS Annual Festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attended the annual festival of the Birla Institute of Applied Sciences (BIAS) at Bhimtal area in Nainital district. During the event, students showcased their talents through various vibrant cultural performances.

Addressing the gathering here, Dhami said, "Our country's former President, Professor APJ Abdul Kalam, used to say that there is no dearth of talent in India; the only requirement is to identify it and, once identified, to guide it in the right direction. I am confident that the management of this institute (Birla Institute of Applied Sciences), working with precisely this spirit, is playing a pivotal role in honing the talents of our youth and fostering their overall personality development."

Reviews Development Works in Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar

Meanwhile, on Friday, he also reviewed the progress of various announcements made under the Chief Minister's declarations related to different Assembly constituencies of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister directed officials to accord top priority to the issues raised by public representatives and ensure their prompt and effective resolution.

Instructions on Project Timelines and Accountability

The Chief Minister said, "MLAs convey the problems of their respective constituencies to the government, and therefore, it is the responsibility of the administration to take them seriously and act upon them. He instructed that short-term works should be completed at the earliest, while long-term projects should be executed in a phased manner within stipulated timelines. He emphasised that any laxity in the progress of work would not be tolerated."

Calls for Better Inter-Departmental Coordination

During the review, the Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure better coordination among departments for the effective implementation of schemes involving multiple departments. He said such projects should be regularly reviewed at the Chief Secretary level to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure timely execution. (ANI)

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