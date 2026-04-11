Holy Fire Descends At Holy Sepulchre Church In Jerusalem

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a YouTube livestream of the event.

The Holy Fire is a term commonly used in Orthodox Christianity to describe the flame that appears during the Easter ceremony of lighting candles from the Holy Sepulchre (the Edicule). Its descent is symbolic.

Traditionally, thousands of believers from around the world gather at the church to witness the event. Although attendance was expected to be limited this year due to the threat of air attacks, the church remained open to visitors.

The ceremony is held on Holy Saturday jointly by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem. It symbolizes the emergence of the“True Light” from the tomb – the Resurrection of Christ.

According to tradition, representatives of various Christian denominations inspect and seal the Edicule beforehand to ensure there is no existing fire or means to ignite one inside.

The Patriarch of Jerusalem enters the Edicule carrying torches and 33 candles, symbolizing the age of Jesus Christ at the time of his death.

After prayers, the Holy Fire appears and is used to light the candles and torches.

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The fire lit at the church in Jerusalem is then transported by Orthodox delegations to different countries around the world.

According to Orthodox belief, if the Holy Fire were not to descend, it would signify the end of human history. However, there has never been a recorded instance of the Holy Fire failing to appear.

As reported, Orthodox Easter in 2026 falls on April 12. Last year, the Holy Fire was brought to Ukraine on April 20.