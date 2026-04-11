Drugs Seized In Bust At Northern Military Zone

Amman, April 11 (Petra) – Northern Military Zone troops on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs across the northern border using a drone.Border Guard patrols detected the drone and shot it down inside Jordanian territory, applying the rules of engagement.The narcotics seized were referred to the relevant authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.