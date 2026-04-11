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Drugs Seized In Bust At Northern Military Zone


2026-04-11 10:03:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 11 (Petra) – Northern Military Zone troops on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs across the northern border using a drone.
Border Guard patrols detected the drone and shot it down inside Jordanian territory, applying the rules of engagement.
The narcotics seized were referred to the relevant authorities.

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Jordan News Agency

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