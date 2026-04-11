Gujarat Only State To Implement 19 Industry-Specific Policies, Says State BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 11 (IANS) Gujarat is the only state in the country implementing 19 different policies for various industries, State BJP president and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma said on Saturday while inaugurating the 'Shri Vishwakarma Business Expo 2026' in Gandhinagar.

Addressing the gathering, Vishwakarma said,“Gujarat is the only state in the country where 19 types of policies for various industries are being implemented.”

He added that such policy support has contributed to the state's industrial growth and innovation ecosystem.

The BJP leader also said that efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are helping turn ambitious initiatives such as the semiconductor mission into reality in the state.

“With the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, an impossible dream like the semiconductor mission is becoming a reality in Gujarat,” he said.

The event was inaugurated by Vishwakarma, who began his address with chants of“Jai Vishwakarma” and commended the youth team for organising the expo.

He said the Vishwakarma community's capabilities in traditional skills and technology are globally recognised.

“The skill and intellectual capability of the Vishwakarma community in traditional skills and technology are world-renowned,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's vision, he noted that September 17, observed as Vishwakarma Puja across the country, coincides with the Prime Minister's birthday.

He said the tradition, associated with the foundation of the Howrah Bridge, has evolved into a symbol of respect for labour and skill.

He added that the Vishwakarma community has significant potential, including a large pool of engineers.

"The government remains supportive of research activities and the establishment of research centres in the engineering sector," he asserted.

The BJP leader stressed the need to promote traditional skills alongside modern technology and suggested that the expo could help create a repository of older technologies to ensure their continued relevance.

Highlighting changes in the economic trajectory, Vishwakarma said: "At the time of Independence, India's economy was largely limited to agriculture and engineering, but has since diversified into multiple sectors, including industrial, rural, medical, digital, tourism, spiritual, blue, green and orange economies."

He also appealed to exhibitors and visitors to engage in an open exchange of ideas to help expand the platform in the future.