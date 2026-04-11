Mauritius FM Vows To Reclaim Chagos Islands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Port Louis, Mauritius: Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful on Saturday vowed to "spare no effort" to reclaim the strategic Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, whose main island of Diego Garcia hosts a US-UK military base.

"We will spare no effort to seize any diplomatic or legal avenue to complete the decolonisation process in this part of the Indian Ocean," Ramful said at an Indian Ocean Conference held in Mauritius.

"This is a matter of justice," he added.