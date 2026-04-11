State Minister At Foreign Ministry Meets US Special Envoy To Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, met today with HE Tom Barrack, the US Special Envoy to Syria, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, developments in the situation in Syria and Lebanon were reviewed, along with efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

His Excellency the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty and unity, and the aspirations of its brotherly people for stability, development, and prosperity.