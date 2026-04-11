Electoral Commission Holds Workshop On Women Empowerment For Political Leadership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday held a workshop on women empowerment for Political Leadership and participation which brought together female party leaders.The workshop, organized in cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, is the first phase of a program targeting women leaders from political parties in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom.The three-day workshop aims to enhance political parties' capacities and empower women to play effective leadership roles in political life, the IEC said in a statement.The training program, led by international expert Mohsen Al-Marzouq, covers a range of advanced topics, including political narrative, transforming personal experiences into tools for influence and mobilization, media training, public speaking skills, and building political and personal identity.The workshop also addressed such themes as managing digital reputation, enhancing public presence, the importance of appearance, body language, and nonverbal communication in the political context, and strategies for expanding influence through networking.It also tackles ways for women to access political leadership positions, the distinction between formal and informal power, decision-making processes, and influence networks, as well as strategies for managing election campaigns and building alliances.The program includes discussion sessions and practical exercises, along with the development of action plans to follow up on the training outcomes, contributing to enhancing women's participation in political and party life across the Kingdom.