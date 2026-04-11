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Iran Issues Its Demands On U.S. Talks To Pakistan - MFA

Iran Issues Its Demands On U.S. Talks To Pakistan - MFA


2026-04-11 09:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Iran's demands based on 10-point proposals regarding talks with the U.S. have been issued to the Pakistani side, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, told Iranian media, Trend reports.

According to him, a kind of discussion is considered to have begun with the visit of a delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Islamabad.

Baghaei said that talks between the Iranian and Pakistani sides are underway, and an exchange of views is taking place.

The official added that it's important for the Iranian side to express its opinion without any ambiguity.

The war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.

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Trend News Agency

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