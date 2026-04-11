Iran Issues Its Demands On U.S. Talks To Pakistan - MFA
According to him, a kind of discussion is considered to have begun with the visit of a delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Islamabad.
Baghaei said that talks between the Iranian and Pakistani sides are underway, and an exchange of views is taking place.
The official added that it's important for the Iranian side to express its opinion without any ambiguity.
The war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.
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