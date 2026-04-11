Zelensky: 182 Ukrainians Return From Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram.

"Our people are coming home. 175 servicemen. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard members, border guards. Privates, sergeants, and officers. And seven civilians," Zelensky wrote.

He reported that the returning soldiers had defended their homeland in Mariupol, at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and on the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv, and Kursk fronts. Some of them are wounded. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.

Bodies of 1,000 fallen returned to Ukraine

“I thank every unit that contributes to our exchange fund and thereby brings the return of our people closer. Bringing everyone back from Russian captivity is a matter of principle for us. I thank everyone in the world who is helping us with this,” the President noted.

As previously reported, the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, had expressed hope that a prisoner exchange could take place on Easter.

Photo: Telegram / Kyrylo Budanov