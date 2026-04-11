Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran US Talks Begin In Pakistan Capital After Weeks Of Tension

Iran US Talks Begin In Pakistan Capital After Weeks Of Tension


2026-04-11 09:04:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Talks between Iran and the United States have officially begun in Pakistan's capital, AzerNEWS reports.

The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the U.S. side is headed by Vice President JD Vance.

The high-level discussions mark a significant diplomatic development following weeks of heightened tensions in the region.

Notably, the recent war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran lasted 41 days. In the aftermath of the conflict, a two-week ceasefire was brokered through Pakistan's mediation, paving the way for renewed dialogue between the parties.

MENAFN11042026000195011045ID1110969988



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search