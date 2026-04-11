Iran US Talks Begin In Pakistan Capital After Weeks Of Tension
The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the U.S. side is headed by Vice President JD Vance.
The high-level discussions mark a significant diplomatic development following weeks of heightened tensions in the region.
Notably, the recent war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran lasted 41 days. In the aftermath of the conflict, a two-week ceasefire was brokered through Pakistan's mediation, paving the way for renewed dialogue between the parties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment