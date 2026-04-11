Azerbaijani Scientists Delivers Lectures At Uzbek Universities

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A series of lectures and master classes organized with the participation of Azerbaijani scholars have been held at higher education institutions in Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The events were conducted as part of the "Cultural Laboratory" project, initiated by the The Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev under the embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan.

As part of the project, a series of lectures were held at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, attracting attention from students and academics alike.

One of the key lectures was delivered by Professor Nizami Jafarov, who provided an extensive presentation on the core aspects of Azerbaijani culture - language, literature, and history.