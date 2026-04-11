Unnati Krishi Mela As Learning Hub: Shivraj Chouhan Pushes Tech-Driven Farming​

MENAFN - IANS) Raisen, April 11 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the ongoing agricultural fair in Raisen is focused on bringing practical change in farming by connecting farmers directly with science, technology and markets.​

Addressing the 'Unnat Krishi Mela' – comprising an exhibition and training programme for farmers – Chouhan said the event has been designed as a hands-on learning platform. ​

He emphasised that this is not just a meeting or a platform for speeches, but a fair designed as a school where farmers will learn directly from scientists, experts and progressive farmers.​

The three-day event, held from April 11 to 13, has attracted thousands of participants, including farmers, scientists, agri-start-ups, and experts from across the country. ​

More than 300 stalls have been set up, showcasing innovations in agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, mechanisation, animal husbandry and food processing.​

At the inaugural session, Chouhan said that over 4,000 farmers from across Madhya Pradesh have registered for live demonstrations of new farming technologies during the event. ​

He added that technical sessions on around 20 subjects are also being conducted to provide practical training.​

Highlighting the need to increase farmers' income, Chouhan urged diversification beyond traditional farming. ​

He explained that even on one or two acres, farmers can earn over Rs 2 lakh annually by adopting integrated farming – combining crops with horticulture, animal husbandry, beekeeping and poultry.​

Calling farmers the backbone of the economy, he said that for him, the farmer is God, and serving them is like worship. He stressed that ensuring food security while improving farmers' livelihoods remains a key priority.​

Chouhan also said the Centre is preparing state-specific agricultural roadmaps. He noted that every state has different soil types and conditions, which is why a separate agricultural model is being prepared for each state.

​He added that a roadmap has already been prepared for districts such as Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas to guide farmers on suitable crops and modern practices.​

He assured that both the Centre and the state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will ensure its implementation. He said no stone will be left unturned to bring real change on the ground.​

To improve market support, the minister announced that 55 pulse mills will be set up in the state. ​

He said the government will procure the entire produce of masoor, urad and tur at the Minimum Support Price.​

He also highlighted the role of technology and value addition. He explained that with tools such as the Mrida/eFARM application, farmers can assess soil health and reduce costs. ​

Linking with food processing will help them earn more, he added.​