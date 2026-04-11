Sunrisers Hyderabad Ride On Blistering Start To Post 200+ Vs Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced a powerful batting display after being put in to bat, riding on a blistering start from their explosive opening pair to post a strong total against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter in Mullanpur. SRH's innings was marked by aggressive strokeplay upfront, record-breaking powerplay, and a commanding platform that eventually helped SRH cross the 200-run mark despite a brief fightback from PBKS bowlers in the middle and death overs.

PBKS players wear black armbands in mark of respect

Ahead of the start of the match, Punjab Kings players wore black armbands, as a mark of respect for those affected by the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan. The franchise stands in solidarity with the grieving families and the community during this difficult time.

SRH's Record-Breaking Start

Coming to SRH's batting, the explosive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head once again set the tone for the side, tearing into the PBKS attack with aggressive intent from the outset. Abhishek in particular was at his destructive best, racing to a rapid fifty and continuing well beyond, putting the bowlers under sustained pressure. During the third over. Arshdeep Singh leaked 24 runs as Hyderabad raced away to 44. During the fourth ball of the fifth over, Abhishek Sharma completed his half-century in just 18 deliveries.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's clean hitting with fearless stroke play to push SRH well past the 100-run mark inside the powerplay phase. Their partnership laid a strong platform, forcing the Punjab Kings onto the back foot early in the contest. SRH also registered the third-highest 100-plus scores in overs 1-6 in the IPL. They hammered 105/0 against PBKS. This is also their third 100-plus total inside power play. No other team has breached the 100-mark more than once in this phase in Men's T20s (where data available).

PBKS Fightback and SRH's Finish

Punjab Kings, however, found some relief through occasional breakthroughs. During the ninth over, speedster Shashank Singh first dismissed Travis Head for 38 off 23 balls, with five fours and one six. On the third delivery of the over, Shashank took the massive wicket of Abhishek, who departed after playing a fine knock of 28-ball 74. Abhishek hammered five fours and eight towering sixes. Despite that, the scoring momentum remained firmly with Hyderabad, thanks to the strong start as SRH scored 132/2 after the end of 10 overs.

During the last ball of the 14th over, Arshdeep Singh removed Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan for 27 off 17 balls. Hyderabad scored 176/3 in 15 overs and reached a commanding position Towards the end, SRH lost momentum after they lost wickets at regular intervals. Aniket Verma (18), Salil Arora (9), and Heinrich Klaasen (39) couldn't convert their starts as Hyderabad made 219/6 in 20 overs.

For Punjab, Arshdeep Singh (2/50), Xavier Bartlett (1/42), and Shashank Singh (2/20) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)

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