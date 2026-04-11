Tension In Karnataka's Koppal As Man Detained Over Relationship With Hindu Girl, Police Probe Phone Data

A man was detained in Karnataka's Koppal after activists accused him of targeting a Hindu nursing student and allegedly keeping objectionable videos of several girls on his phone. Situation turned tense as protests broke out. VHP has demanded probe.

A case in Karnataka's Koppal district has created tension after a Muslim man was caught by local Hindu activists while he was with a Hindu nursing student. The man was later handed over to the police. The situation became serious after activists claimed they found objectionable content on his mobile phone.

The main accused has been identified as Mustafa, a resident of Kampli village in Koppal taluk. Police said he was in contact with a Hindu student from a village in Kushtagi taluk, who was studying nursing in Koppal.

Local youths noticed the two together in Koppal city and became suspicious. They stopped Mustafa and questioned him.

According to the activists, they checked Mustafa's phone and found photos and alleged obscene videos. They claimed the content involved not just the student but also several other Hindu girls from the district.

They also alleged that Mustafa was involved in illegal 'Matka' gambling activities.

Activists further claimed that Mustafa tried to destroy evidence by quickly performing a factory reset on his phone during the confrontation.

Angry Hindu activists brought Mustafa to the city police station. Hundreds of young men gathered outside and protested. During questioning, Mustafa told the police he loved the girl and was already married to her. But Hindu groups are treating this as a case of organised 'love jihad'.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also stepped in and called for a detailed investigation. District President Dr. Sangamesh Hiremath led a group to meet Superintendent of Police Dr. Ram L. Arasiddi.

They submitted Mustafa's two mobile phones and other documents to the police, demanding strict action.

Dr. Hiremath said the case may not be a simple relationship matter but could involve a larger network. He urged police to recover deleted data and take strong legal steps if wrongdoing is found.

Police have registered a case and taken Mustafa into custody. Security has been increased in Koppal city, and further investigation is underway to find the truth.