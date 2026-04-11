Only Harmonious Past Can Create Harmonious Future: Akhilesh Yadav​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Akhilesh Yadav, National President of the Samajwadi Party, Member of Parliament, and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was in Jaipur on Saturday to attend a private programme, during which he touched upon cultural, social, and political issues.​

Addressing a press conference, he spoke on burning issues in Uttar Pradesh, including the controversies surrounding the Shankaracharya.​

He said Shankaracharya's views have great significance. At present, he is fighting with fake saints in the state. ​

Yadav added that they will continue to pay their respects to him, seek his blessings, and move ahead. He quipped that a fake saint recently sought a certificate from a real saint in Uttar Pradesh, even though he himself lacked one.​

Speaking on the current situation in Uttar Pradesh, he alleged irregularities in the electoral processes. ​

He claimed that during the Special Intensive Revision, votes of Samajwadi Party supporters were being deleted through improper means, including the misuse of Form 7 and the alleged use of fake signatures. ​

He stated that the matter had been raised before the Election Commission, but no action has been taken against those using unfair means to get voters' names deleted from the list. ​

He further added that party workers closely monitored the process to prevent wrongful deletions.​

“That's why we say that the Election Commission is working in a biased manner,” he added.​

Speaking on the film Dhurandhar 2 and its character Atiq Ahmed, he said that people should not trust such portrayals, as each producer runs a disclaimer at the start of the film stating that the story and characters are fictional. ​

“Then why do we believe those characters?” he asked, referring to fictional portrayals in cinema.​

On law-and-order concerns, he pointed to ganja seizures in Uttar Pradesh, questioning their origins and routes.​

Discussing political alliances, Yadav mentioned his past interaction with Nitish Kumar and said he had once hoped for Nitish Kumar's leadership at the national level as Prime Minister. ​

He alleged that political developments altered that trajectory.​

“The person who should have retired as Prime Minister will now retire as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. This is how BJP plays politics,” he added.​

Highlighting the Samajwadi Party's past achievements, he spoke about infrastructure development, including the expressway built during the party's tenure, capable of aircraft landings, and initiatives such as laptop distribution to bridge the digital divide. ​

“We will continue taking similar steps in future for further development of the state,” he added.​

He also raised concerns regarding heritage and development in Varanasi, alleging that historical elements were being altered or erased. ​

He cited the example of Manikarnika Ghat and expressed concern over the preservation of cultural identity. ​

“A statue of Ahilya Devi was demolished just because leaders wanted to erase history to create their own history,” he said. He added that political leaders denied the incident and claimed that the video was AI-generated.​

The summit brought together a diverse group of intellectuals, cultural historians, industry leaders, and youth representatives to deliberate on preserving and promoting India's shared cultural heritage.​

As the Chief Guest, Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the evolving nature of India's harmonious heritage, particularly in the context of the country's skilled youth and their socio-economic potential. ​

He emphasised that blending innovation with traditional wisdom can transform cultural diversity into a driver of social harmony and global influence.​

Referring to Jaipur's identity, he said,“Jaipur is known as the 'Pink City,' and pink symbolises harmony, emerging from the perfect blend of red and white. The city's art, architecture, music, and cuisine reflect a deeply rooted multicultural ethos.”​

He further added that harmony fosters peace and creates an environment for progress and prosperity. True progress, he said, ensures equal opportunities, eliminates discrimination, and bridges societal divides, ultimately leading to social justice.​

Reaffirming his commitment, Yadav said,“Through initiatives like Vision India: Harmonious Heritage, we will continue our efforts relentlessly. Whether it takes years or even a century, we are determined to achieve this vision.”​

He asserted that harmony remains the cornerstone of sustainable development. ​

Earlier, a special expert panel featuring distinguished voices from the heritage and conservation sectors was held. The session was also attended by former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Alok Ranjan.​