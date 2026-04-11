This Vote Is An Opportunity To Take Revenge For Insult To President Murmu: HM Shah Tells Bengal's Tribal Community

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday gave a call to the tribal population of West Bengal to use the upcoming Assembly elections next month as an opportunity to take revenge against the Trinamool Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for the recent insult that President Droupadi Murmu, who herself hails from the tribal community, faced during her recent visit to the poll-bound state.

"Be it the Congress leadership or be it Mamata Banerjee, never thought of electing anyone from a tribal background as the President of India. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did that. After 75 years of Independence, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the tribal people by making Droupadi Murmu, a Santal sister, the President of India. She (Droupadi Murmu) came here (West Bengal) to meet the tribal people recently. But Mamata Banerjee insulted her. For my tribal brothers and sisters, this election is an opportunity for all of you to take revenge for the insult of your President, who is also a tribal daughter. The Congress and Trinamool Congress cannot accept a tribal sister as the President of India," Union Minister Shah said while addressing a campaign rally at tribal-dominated Chhatna in Bankura district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of playing the victim card before every election.

"Sometimes she (Mamata Banerjee) sports bandages on her head and sometimes moves around with a plastered limb. Before this election, she might also do that. But that would be a futile exercise," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shah also claimed: "The Trinamool Congress will try to mislead the people into believing that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the state will be ruled from New Delhi and Gujarat. I want to assure you that your Chief Minister will be a son of the soil and a Bengal-speaking individual."

Stressing the necessity for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, Amit Shah said that the UCC is necessary to stop any individual from having four wives simultaneously and to stop "Love Jihad".